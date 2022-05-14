EXCLUSIVE! Not having too many creative differences is better for actors in the long run - Rajeev Kumar on his experience shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se.

MUMBAI: Rajeev Kumar is a talented artist. Currently seen in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, the actor got chatty in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com about his experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

How has your experience been shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

My experience has been wonderful. I have been in touch with the producers before too and I share a great rapport with them. I have had a working relationship with a majority of the members of the cast too. So all in all, it is a good experience.

What is the X factor about your character and how do you see your growth on the show?

This character initially had a peak as it is a remake of the original version of the show where he is a flop singer but tries to impress people with his voice but a man with a pure heart. The story has changed a bit now and according to how TRP’s are coming the audience will get to see some very distinguished content.

How is it to work with actors like Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi?

Well, I share a great rapport with Yesha. With Manan, I bond more as he plays my son in the show. I have more scenes with Manan than Yesha so I for now, bond more with him. However, I look forward to shooting with Yesha too in the near future.

How do you deal with creative differences while shooting on the set?

Frankly speaking, I am not that kind of a person who would have a lot of difference of opinion. Television is a medium which changes its storyline according to the ratings and as per that, every character somewhere down the line gets a fair chance to come into the limelight. I have been into the business of television from 25 years and thought I have not explored much in terms of other mediums, but I have learnt one thing that not having too many creative differences is better for an actor in the long run. It’s all about conducting yourself right and with such things, there are chances of some negativity in the working environment too. It did happen once or twice but once the creatives explained to me it was sorted. I don’t believe in engaging in to many arguments.

Who would you call your favourite actor on the set of the show and what quality do you like most about him/ her?

Well, firstly, it would be Paintal sahib. He is very senior and you get to learn a lot while working with him. Anuj Khurana is another actor I share a great rapport with. I love their acting too. For that matter even the lead starcast is very talented. One good trait about Manan is that usually actors tend to take a higher pitch do express themselves strongly but Manan is gifted and can deliver the same dialogue on a flatter tone too. He is very good at modulating his voice. Yesha, brings out the bubbliness in her very well along with emotional scenes.

How do you see your graph growing as an actor?

We as TV actors don’t get to explore a lot and we don’t have many choices as well. Sometimes, we do get such chances through scenes. Otherwise, through webseries or theatre is how I usually deliver performances. Otherwise, I don’t think a supporting cast has till now got a scope to deliver performances to a different level. Frankly speaking it all depends on your luck!

Well said Rajeev!



