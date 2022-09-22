EXCLUSIVE! Not Neena Kulkarni, Amardeep Jha is roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers.

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now which includes Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others.

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar will be playing the leads.

We have exclusively reported that Jatin Arora will also be seen as a parallel lead in the show.

We had earlier reported that actress Neena Kulkarni is roped in for the show. She would be portraying dad's character.

But now, we have exclusively learnt that actress Amardeep Jha has replaced Neena and she will be seen as dadi in the show.

Amardeep is known for her roles in several movies and TV shows.

