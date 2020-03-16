EXCLUSIVE! Not Suvansh Dhar, Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyaan's Sagar Parekh APPROACHED to play SAMAR in StarPlus' Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has managed to top the TRP charts for a long time now and has been consistently maintaining a high TRP. We see how the show educates the audience on familial bonds and acceptance of modern relationships.
 

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another breaking news from your precious telly world. As we know, actor Paras Kalnawat’s contract was eliminated due to a breach, now, we bring to you an update about who is stepping in to play ‘Samar’ in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa has managed to top the TRP charts for a long time now and has been consistently maintaining a high TRP. We see how the show educates the audience on familial bonds and acceptance of modern relationships.

We told you how actor Paras Kalnawat won’t be a part of the show any longer after the contract was terminated. It is effective immediately due to the contract being breached by the actor.

We had revealed about Suvansh Dhar will be stepping in to play ‘Samar’ on the show. Yes, that’s right, he is roped in to continue playing one of Anupama’s sons. Suvansh was also seen in the Sony TV show, ‘Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’.

Now the breaking is that not him but Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyaan's Sagar Parekh is most likely to play Samar's character after Paras in the show.  

While Paras did leave a mark on the audience, we can’t wait to see how the actor will step in this established role!

For more such updates, keep watching Tellychakkar.

