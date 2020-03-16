Exclusive! “Of course, I have done projects for money; it’s not easy to sit at home idle and leave the bills unpaid at times we need to feed the stomach and it’s my choice at the end of it” - Erica Fernandes

Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television and currently she is busy shooting for music videos. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her future project and if she ever did a project for money and much more.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:37
Exclusive! “Of course, I have done projects for money; it’s not easy to sit at home idle and leave the bills unpaid at times we

MUMBAI :One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that she did many south movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

ALSO READ :Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 


Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.  These days she is busy shooting for music videos that would be released soon.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her future project and if she ever did a project for money and much more.

What are your future projects?

I have two music videos coming out in the month of August and one more is in the pipeline.

What do you think is the reason for this love for music videos where every actor seems to be doing one?

The success of Music videos began during the COVID times when actors couldn’t shoot much for the TV shows as it used to get crowded on the sets of the show and during the worst times of COVID one

needed to hear more songs and music to calm down or else only Bollywood songs were available and it gives a lot of opportunities to singers and actors.

Have you ever done any project for the sake of Money?

Of course, I have done projects for money, as sometimes it becomes a necessity of life. You can’t be sitting at home idle and waiting for someone to pay the bills, commitments etc. In the end, it's my choice

what I want to do. But we have social media where anyone is free to say what they want to but that’s the price we pay as we are public figures. But in the end, it's my choice what I want to do and it doesn’t

bother me if I am judged for it.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television and the fans can’t wait to see her back on TV.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'

 

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Shaheera Parica Star Plus Ekta Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Of course, I have done projects for money; it’s not easy to sit at home idle and leave the bills unpaid at times we need to feed the stomach and it’s my choice at the end of it” - Erica Fernandes
MUMBAI :One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: OMG! Kabir finds Yuvraj and Katha together; Katha to reveal the truth?
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Jadoo Ki Jhappi! Ram and Priya hug each other, remember the longing and love for each other
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Udaariyaan: Takkar! Jasmine returns with hidden intentions, challenges Fateh at the house
MUMBAI:  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Heart-breaking! Meet is no where close to finding her baby, feels lost
MUMBAI:  In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kumkum Bhagya: Revelation! Daai Maa reveals a shocking truth, Rhea isn’t pregnant
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Is lack of a matrimonial commitment the reason behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up?
Whoa! Is lack of a matrimonial commitment the reason behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up?
Latest Video