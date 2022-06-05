EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh

Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh is all set to witness a new entry soon. Actor Heital Puniwala will be entering the show soon.
Hetal Puniwala

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh that started airing a few months ago is being loved by the viewers. 

The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles. 

Shubh Laabh has seen many new entries in the show so far. 

And now, TellyChakkar jas exclusively learnt that actor Hetal Puniwala is all set to enter the show. 

Nothing much has been known about Hetal's role but we are super excited about seeing him in the show. 

Hiatal has previously done projects like OMG! Oh My God, Gabbar Is Back, Bang Bang, PK among others. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Geetanjali Tikekar on her encounter with Goddess Lakshmi in Shubh Laabh: Savita's linear thinking doesn’t allow her to grapple with a situation that might need special handling

Shubh Laabh is a story about Savita and her husband, Niranjan, who runs a snack shop in Ratlam and faces a financial crisis. However, things change when the goddess Lakshmi decides to meet them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Geetanjali Tikekar on Shubh Laabh being different from the regular soap opera: I am proud of being a part of the show as it’s a game-changer for TV because of its unique content

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:03

EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh
