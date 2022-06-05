EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh that started airing a few months ago is being loved by the viewers.

The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles.

Shubh Laabh has seen many new entries in the show so far.

And now, TellyChakkar jas exclusively learnt that actor Hetal Puniwala is all set to enter the show.

Nothing much has been known about Hetal's role but we are super excited about seeing him in the show.

Hiatal has previously done projects like OMG! Oh My God, Gabbar Is Back, Bang Bang, PK among others.

Shubh Laabh is a story about Savita and her husband, Niranjan, who runs a snack shop in Ratlam and faces a financial crisis. However, things change when the goddess Lakshmi decides to meet them.

