Exclusive: Oh No! Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma gets stuck at Mumbai airport; narrates his ‘worst travel experience’

Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma is stuck at Mumbai T2 airport along with approximately 80 other people.
Naveen

MUMBAI: There are many celebrities who have faced problems with airlines while travelling and have taken to their social media handles to express their worst airline experiences. Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma is facing a similar problem as he is stuck at Mumbai T2 airport along with approximately 80 other people.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Naveen expressed, “I have been here since 5:00 am for my flight from Mumbai to Jaipur. There are many more people who are stuck with me from six to seven hours now and they have locked both exists of the connector to the Air Asia flight. Airport authorities have informed that we will have to check in again and undergo all the security checks to board the flight while the flight attendants are contradicting them by stating that they do not guarantee that travelers will be allowed to board the flight after undergoing the checks all over again as there are technical issues.

I am in the most challenging situation right now and the worst part is that there are also people who are in tears. “

There have been many instances where celebrities have narrated ordeals with uncooperative flight attendants and we are sure that there are many travelers who might want to reach their destinations on urgent basis.

TellyChakkar wishes that the problems which Naveen and the other passengers are facing resolve soon.
 

