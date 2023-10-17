Exclusive: Oh No! Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi’s account gets hacked!

Ruhi

MUMBAI: Celebrities are often found being a victim to cyber crime and they have a hard time recovering the account. Losing their account means missing out on all their content, data and followers.

Ruhi Chaturvedi, who has gained immense fame with her character of Sherlyn in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, has also been seen in Kumkum Bhagya and recently in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has fallen a victim of cyber crime.

Also Read: Narayani Shastri’s account gets hacked; actress shares the horrifying experience, says stupid things were shared and all work was deleted

Ruhi’s account has been hacked.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ruhi for the same. She said, “Yes, my account has been hacked and someone has uploaded an indecent picture. I am trying to recover my account first and if not, I will look into what has to be done.”

Earlier, Sudhanshu Pandey, Roshan Kaur Sodhi, Karan V Grover, Maniesh Paul, Mishkat Verma and many others have been targets of hacking. We have seen how superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media accounts were hacked and they informed their fans and well-wishers about it.

Also Read: Oh no! This actor's Instagram account gets hacked

These days many actors are facing the huge problem of getting their social media accounts hacked and are being misused to spread wrongful and ill information.

We hope Ruhi recovers her account soon.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 
 

