Exclusive! “One of the plus points of this show is that there is no dragging of a particular plot line or story”, Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show being in the Top charts, her character, and trolling!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has impressed the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline.

Faltu is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu.

Drishti Thakur plays the role of Tanisha in the show and her role has been appreciated by the fans a lot they are always rooting for her even though her character can turn negative a lot of times.

She debuted in the television industry with the Colours TV drama Namak Issk Ka, in which she co-starred with Aditya Ojha and Shruti Sharma. She began her modeling career and has been active in the glamour industry since 2018.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with Drishti to talk about the show, her character, and more.

The show has had a quick climb to success with the TRPs improving every week, how has that been for you as an artist on the show?

The reaction has been really nice and we are very happy, initially, we were a little worried considering that IPL was coming up and during that time, the TRPs usually start to slow down but it’s during this time, that the TRP has gone up, it has picked up really well. And I think it’s because there have been new twists and turns and its because the audiences are liking it that it matters and we have lots more in store.

Has there been a technical response from the fans about the track of the show, do you all generally receive feedback?

There has been nothing like that till now actually, the audience is actually loving the track right now and it’s intense, there are new twists and turns coming up every day, and one of the plus points of this show is that there is no dragging of a particular plot line or story, beyond any need, if the purpose of the storyline is done, we move on and there are new things every time and that is why people are liking the show.

As the show’s popularity grows, so does the scope for criticism, have you or your character gotten any negativity or hate on social media?

As of now, I have not experienced any negativity because of Tanisha, because as a character she is madly in love with Ayaan, from the beginning she has been a positive character and she has done a lot for Ayaan and the family, so for her to turn negative there has been a reason, she was the first girl in Ayaan’s life and nobody would want to see someone you love drift away and I think from the audience perspective it has been the same thing.

Drishti is currently seen in the Star Plus show FALTU.

