Exclusive! “Our tools will change but our emotions will stay the same.” – Katha Ankahee actor Gireesh Sahdev on the changing landscape of entertainment

MUMBAI: Gireesh Sahdev has earned a lot of respect and admiration for his role in the show. It's not the first time that the viewers are mesmerized by his performance. The actor is majorly known for his show Best Of Luck Nikki.

Be it the actor’s role in Katha Ankahee or his performance in Vanshaj, the actor has been attracting a lot of viewers, resulting in an expanding fan base, not just for the show but also for himself.

Also read - Vanshaj: Destruction! Sangram plans a gas leak in the restaurant

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about the current scene of entertainment, his iconic moment in life and much more.Check it out:

How do you think the landscape of entertainment has changed?

I would say it’s like the changes in seasons and its timings. Earlier rains used to start in June and slowly it is shifting to July. The hemisphere is revolving. So in the case of entertainment, the hemisphere is revolving too fast. Changes are not new. In the previous days, a camera used to be so big and heavy that there was a separate transportation for it. Now we have cameras that fit in your eye lenses. So technology has evolved. In my days, we would wish to have a cinema hall in our house. Today, we have reached a day and age where almost every fourth house has a home theatre. It is important to evolve. It is important to connect to the nerves of the youth. However, emotions stay the same. So our tools will change but our emotions will stay the same.

Which do you prefer – OTT or Theatre experience, both as an audience and an actor?

I prefer a good story. This is a medium of story-telling so as an audience, if I see a good story-telling on any platform, I will watch it.

Which is that one iconic moment of your life?

So during the time of ‘Best Of Luck Nikki’, it was a little difficult for me to travel as people used to recognize me. So it was difficult to go out with my kids because if I went out in public, all the other kids would surround me for taking pictures. So my family used to stand on one side and I would have to give my time to the people there. Therefore, I had planned a trip to Australia, I went clean shaved and bald but when I stepped out of the Australian airport; I met a man who recognized me immediately. There was another moment when kids crossed Amitabh Ji and came to me to click pictures. We were at an award show and I was sitting four seats ahead of him.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Issar opens up on Vanshaj's success, says, ''The show is well-written which is why it is successful, it could be rightly said that it is the modern day Mahabharat''

Show us your love for Gireesh Sahdev in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.