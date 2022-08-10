EXCLUSIVE! Owner of Atrangii and Ullu app Vibhu Agarwal shares his future vision, reveals the new features of his app and much more

MUMBAI: Atrangii TV recently completed a year and it was a celebration time for everyone.

The brand's owner Vibhu Agarwal is on cloud nine for this achievement and it definitely called for a celebration!

Vibhu Agarwal hosted a grand party to celebrate this occasion which was graced by the Who's who of the showbiz world.

TellyChakkar got a chance to have an exclusive chat with Vibhu Agarwal who had some great things to share with us.

What was the vision behind starting Atrangii and how far have you succeeded with it?

We had already done quite well on the digital medium. We had to step into the new world of television now. There was a mindset that was set as a businessman for this application. We thought about setting foot on TV and explore there.

We came up with the slogan "OTT on TV". But this did not work because the television audience loves the long format of shows. They like watching daily soaps. There were some mistakes but I don't take them as mistakes as I am associated with this industry since the year 2011. I have been unsuccessful. But it is said that after a lot of failures, you finally find a way to success. I have learnt a lot and we already prepped for it way before.

We are celebrating this as we are still here and we are not scared after facing failures. We have learnt a lot and now we are coming back with a bang in a new form.

What kind of content can we expect on this platform?

We are coming up with 5 more applications in one app. We are bringing a youth app, broadcast app, and firangi app which will have Hindi-dubbed dramas.

There will be original series, drama series and daily soaps on the Atrangii app. There will also be crime shows. We have also introduced our E-com portal Ullu 99 in this. We have made an interconnected app.

We have changed our brand name to Atrangii Firangi. We will be launching this from next month.

