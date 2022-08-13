EXCLUSIVE! 'Pakhi and I are both EMOTIONAL' Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt opens up on her character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and her interesting bond with her co-stars

We all share a very good bond, we are all like a family with Kishori ma'am I often tease her, I tickle her a lot, even I get tickled a lot so they often tell me we will all tickle you back but I still don't stop and tickle everyone on the sets. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 19:51
EXCLUSIVE! 'Pakhi and I are both EMOTIONAL' Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt opens up on her character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, In an exclusive conversation with Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, she opened up about her bond on the sets, similarities with Pakhi and more. Check it out: 

What is that one thing that you resonate with Pakhi? 

Pakhi and I are completely different people we aren't similar at all but the only similarity I would have with her is that we both are very emotional as a person, I don't take revenge in personal life, I am not at all like Pakhi in real life, she is a survivor and she is patient, I am not. I cannot wait for anyone or anything for long. 

What happens offsets of Ghum between Bena and Veera, that is Vihan and you?

We sit together, we talk a lot, we crack jokes, prank each other, pull each others leg. Vihan, Sheetal, Tanvi and I are always gossiping around and discussing random things. We often have day to day discussions and we often make reels together. 

You share a tight bond with Kishori ma'am too, tell us something about it? 

We all share a very good bond, we are all like a family with Kishori ma'am I often tease her, I tickle her a lot, even I get tickled a lot so they often tell me we will all tickle you back but I still don't stop and tickle everyone on the sets. Kishori ma'am and I share a great bond offsets. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 19:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Superb! South actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Atlee’s Jawan. While fans...
WOAH! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience in Jolly LLB 3
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s recently released Raksha Bandhan has been receiving mixed reviews. However, if reports are to be...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Pakhi and I are both EMOTIONAL' Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt opens up on her character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and her interesting bond with her co-stars
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore the romantic side of the actor in me' Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra gets candid about projects he would love to explore, experience with Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and more
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Amazing! Despite being gravely injured, Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Pratik, see the video inside
MUMBAI:  Raksha Bandhan is one such fest wherein every sister ties a rakhi onto her brother's wrist so as to signify...
AbhiRa Goals! Pranali goes 'Yahi Par Toh Mai Pighal Gayi' on the recent post of Harshad Chopda; Fans demand a haircut from him
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Superb! South actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Superb! South actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Latest Video