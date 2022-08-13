EXCLUSIVE! 'Pakhi and I are both EMOTIONAL' Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt opens up on her character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and her interesting bond with her co-stars

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, In an exclusive conversation with Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, she opened up about her bond on the sets, similarities with Pakhi and more. Check it out:

What is that one thing that you resonate with Pakhi?

Pakhi and I are completely different people we aren't similar at all but the only similarity I would have with her is that we both are very emotional as a person, I don't take revenge in personal life, I am not at all like Pakhi in real life, she is a survivor and she is patient, I am not. I cannot wait for anyone or anything for long.

What happens offsets of Ghum between Bena and Veera, that is Vihan and you?

We sit together, we talk a lot, we crack jokes, prank each other, pull each others leg. Vihan, Sheetal, Tanvi and I are always gossiping around and discussing random things. We often have day to day discussions and we often make reels together.

You share a tight bond with Kishori ma'am too, tell us something about it?

We all share a very good bond, we are all like a family with Kishori ma'am I often tease her, I tickle her a lot, even I get tickled a lot so they often tell me we will all tickle you back but I still don't stop and tickle everyone on the sets. Kishori ma'am and I share a great bond offsets.

