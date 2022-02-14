EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi and Ishaan are all set to get engaged; Agastya fumes in jealousy in Colors' Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Fanaa's story revolves around three characters, that is, Ishan, Paakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Currently, in the show, Agastya arranges a date to hell for Ishaan and Pakhi to ruin their relationship, with Yug's help he first ruins Ishaan's food and then his reputation in front of Pakhi by sending a girl like his ex-flame. This makes Pakhi doubt her decision on loving Ishaan.

Ishaan gets arrested and an inspector tells Pakhi that Ishaan was seen taking drugs. The duo gets shocked as the inspector arrests him. Ishaan tries to explain to Pakhi that he is not a culprit however Pakhi remains shocked. Agastya gets happy as he feels Ishaan's chapter is now over.

On the other side, Pakhi feels betrayed as Ishaan gets caught in the drug incident. Pakhi fails to believe that Ishaan can betray her and she breaks down recalling her happy moments with Ishaan. Will Ishaan manage to prove his innocence to Pakhi? Will Pakhi believe Ishaan?

Now the exclusive news is that Pakhi finally realises her true love for Ishaan and decides to make him meet the family. Despite all the efforts of Agastya, Ishaan and Pakhi reunite and now that they have decided to get married, Agastya is yet again furious at Ishaan. In the engagement ceremony Agastya brings Pakhi down, but when she sees Ishaan she leaves his hand and rushes to Ishaan. This makes Agastya fume in jealousy.

