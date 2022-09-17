EXCLUSIVE! Pallavy Sapra to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni as negative lead

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat is currently airing some amazing shows.

Ajooni is one of them that stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

The show has hit the small screens almost a month ago and the viewers are in love with it.

Shoaib Ibrahim's comeback proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

Also, his fresh pairing with Ayushi has worked wonders.

We all know that the makers often introduce exciting new tracks and characters to spice up the drama.

Ajooni is now all set to witness a new entry soon.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Pallavy Sapra is all set to make an entry in the show.

Pallavy will be making an entry in the show as a negative lead.

The actress has worked in Sagar Arts TV show Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar which was telecasted on Zee TV in 2012.

She was also seen playing the role of Urmila in the epic drama Ramayan.

Pallavi's entry into the show will definitely spice up the drama.

