Exclusive! Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are roped in for Star Bharat’s new show by Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.  Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show', ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 00:15
Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many shows are going to be launched soon and Star Bharat too is coming up with a new show soon.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Khushbu Tawde RETURNS to Mere Sai in a pivotal role

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We had previously reported that actor Shoaib Ibrahim is finalised for the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show ‘Ajooni’, which is the tentative title, by Prem Entertinment and Frames Production.

Now we bring to you, that Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are going to be a part of this upcoming show. While Seema will be seen portraying the character of Ajooni’s grandmother, Jairoop Jeevan will essay the role of the father of the female lead in the show.

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.  Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show', ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

Also read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to feature in Star Bharat's show by Frames Production?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar Namrata Kapoor Star Bharat Star Plus Simran Khanna Star Bharat prem entertainment Frames Production exclusive Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Seema Sharma Jairoop Jeevan Mata Ki Chowki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 00:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Here's a proof that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a complete fashionista
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha runs past the kids, Saransh and Ruhi emotionally hurt
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
HOTNESS ALERT! Times Dhanashree Verma set the internet on fire with her HOT LOOKS; see pics
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Glamorous! Tanya Sharma has a fabulous collection of crop tops
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are roped in for Star Bharat’s new show by Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Oh no! This is the reason why Anuj Kapadia is furious at this Anupamaa co-star
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan
Couple Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan is rumoured to have warned hubby Saif Ali Khan for doing THIS, details inside
Latest Video