Exclusive! Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are roped in for Star Bharat’s new show by Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions

We had previously reported that actor Shoaib Ibrahim is finalised for the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show ‘Ajooni’, which is the tentative title, by Prem Entertinment and Frames Production.

Now we bring to you, that Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are going to be a part of this upcoming show. While Seema will be seen portraying the character of Ajooni’s grandmother, Jairoop Jeevan will essay the role of the father of the female lead in the show.

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production. Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show', ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

