Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Gayatri Soham to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya!

Fans and avid watchers of TV are very keen and often find the time to share their opinions on the internet. They are the ones who decide, what is trending and what is not.
Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Gayatri Soham is all set to enter the popular show, Kundali Bhagya.

She was very recently a part of Pandya Store where she played the role of Dhara’s mother, and before that, she was a part of Imlie.

Sources also suggest that she is going to be playing a major role in the upcoming track.

Meanwhile, on the show, Rajveer forgets the tiffin box and Preeta gets concerned for him. Hence, Preeta also visits Luthra Company. Karan and Preeta meet again.

Will Karan get to know about Rajveer being his son?

