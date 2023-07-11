Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!

Raanav Sharma

The Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story. After many generation leaps the story now focuses on Kashvi and Arjun.  The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. 

Prvaihst Mishra and Shagun Sharma star as the leads of the show, playing the role of Arjun and Kashvi respectively, and fans of the show have taken to the two well, and adore the duo and their chemistry. 

As per sources, Child actor Raanav Sharma is all set to enter the show. 

Raanav is a very popular child artist, who has showcased his wonderful acting skills, in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Balika Vadhu 2, and the movie Salaam Venky.

Raanav was last seen in the Star Plus show Pandya Store as Shesh and was also seen in the Zee TV show Maitree. 

