Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

The Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story. After many generation leaps the story now focuses on Kashvi and Arjun. The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent.

Prvaihst Mishra and Shagun Sharma star as the leads of the show, playing the role of Arjun and Kashvi respectively, and fans of the show have taken to the two well, and adore the duo and their chemistry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on a really awkward but funny scene which he shot with co-star Shagun Sharma in Yeh Hai Chahatein, says, ''I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable''

We have also been at the forefront of bringing you the latest updates from all your favorite TV Shows.

TellyChakkar has yet another exclusive update from Yeh Hai Chahtein.

As per sources, Child actor Raanav Sharma is all set to enter the show.

Raanav is a very popular child artist, who has showcased his wonderful acting skills, in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Balika Vadhu 2, and the movie Salaam Venky.

Raanav was last seen in the Star Plus show Pandya Store as Shesh and was also seen in the Zee TV show Maitree.

Are you excited to see what new twists the show will entail?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Nitya gets arrested, Mahima fools Kashvi