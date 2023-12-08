EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on a really awkward but funny scene which he shot with co-star Shagun Sharma in Yeh Hai Chahatein, says, ''I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable''

MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Banni Chow Home Delivery, actor Pravisht Mishra is once again back on the small screens.

The actor has bagged a lead role in Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Pravisht made an entry in the show after it took a generation leap of 20 years a few months ago.

The actor is paired opposite Shagun Sharma in the drama series.

While Pravisht plays the role of Arjun, Shagun is seen as Kashvi.

We all know that Arjun and Kashvi have kept themselves away even after being married.

The viewers love their cute nok-jhok and romantic moments and are willing to see more of it.

In one of his recent interactions with TellyChakkar, Pravisht and Shagun opens up on a scene that they shot and it was all kinds of hilarious.

Talking about her experience when she read the script for the first time, Shagun said, ''I wasn't that comfortable while I was reading the script. But when I saw Pravisht getting uncomfortable, I really felt amazing.''

Responding to Shagun, Pravisht jokes, ''That was planned. I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable.''

Shagun then pulled Pravisht's leg and said, ''Now that you were acting of being uncomfortable, so, tell about the scene.''

Pravisht explains the scene and says, ''Arjun and Kashvi have come to Haridwar to do Asthi visarjan of her parents. We had to stay in Haridwar for a night so, we booked a room in a hotel.''

He continued, ''I had asked the manager at the hotel reception to give us a simple room which has two different beds. But he gave us a honeymoon suite as there was no other room available. There was also a gift hamper kept for us in the suite which had champagne, cake, and chocolates. I didn't know what to do seeing all this.''

He concluded, ''There was also a box of protection in the hamper and I got really worried seeing it. I was trying to hide it from Kashvi before she saw it. But she wanted to have the cake that was in the hamper. The moment she came to take the cake, she saw it. I was trying to stay away from her but she came closer to me while seeing the hamper and the cake fell on the floor.''

Well, this was indeed very hilarious!

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kashvi aka Shagun Sharma writes an emotional note for Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, and wishes them luck as they quit the show! Full Story Inside!