EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on a really awkward but funny scene which he shot with co-star Shagun Sharma in Yeh Hai Chahatein, says, ''I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable''

The viewers are in love with Pravisht and Shagun's on-screen jodi in Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 12:24
Pravisht Mishra

MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Banni Chow Home Delivery, actor Pravisht Mishra is once again back on the small screens.

The actor has bagged a lead role in Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein. 

Pravisht made an entry in the show after it took a generation leap of 20 years a few months ago.

The actor is paired opposite Shagun Sharma in the drama series. 

While Pravisht plays the role of Arjun, Shagun is seen as Kashvi. 

We all know that Arjun and Kashvi have kept themselves away even after being married. 

The viewers love their cute nok-jhok and romantic moments and are willing to see more of it. 

In one of his recent interactions with TellyChakkar, Pravisht and Shagun opens up on a scene that they shot and it was all kinds of hilarious. 

Talking about her experience when she read the script for the first time, Shagun said, ''I wasn't that comfortable while I was reading the script. But when I saw Pravisht getting uncomfortable, I really felt amazing.''

Responding to Shagun, Pravisht jokes, ''That was planned. I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable.''

Shagun then pulled Pravisht's leg and said, ''Now that you were acting of being uncomfortable, so, tell about the scene.''

Pravisht explains the scene and says, ''Arjun and Kashvi have come to Haridwar to do Asthi visarjan of her parents. We had to stay in Haridwar for a night so, we booked a room in a hotel.''

He continued, ''I had asked the manager at the hotel reception to give us a simple room which has two different beds. But he gave us a honeymoon suite as there was no other room available. There was also a gift hamper kept for us in the suite which had champagne, cake, and chocolates. I didn't know what to do seeing all this.''

He concluded, ''There was also a box of protection in the hamper and I got really worried seeing it. I was trying to hide it from Kashvi before she saw it. But she wanted to have the cake that was in the hamper. The moment she came to take the cake, she saw it. I was trying to stay away from her but she came closer to me while seeing the hamper and the cake fell on the floor.''

Well, this was indeed very hilarious!

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kashvi aka Shagun Sharma writes an emotional note for Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, and wishes them luck as they quit the show! Full Story Inside!

Star Plus Pravisht Mishra Yeh Hai Chahatein Banni Chow Home Delivery Sargun Kaur Luthra Barrister Babu Abrar Qazi Ayaz Khan Shireen Mirza Shagun Sharma Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 12:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Nidhi Shah reveals how different or similar is her character Kinjal to her real life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one star kid who grabs everyone’s attention. She is going to make her...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Decision Time! Ishaan takes Savi to the board of directors
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
WOW! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt enjoy family time in the US; shares beautiful pictures from their holiday
MUMBAI: Ever since Neil Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Aishwarya Sharma is back...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Adhik hurts Pakhi; Anuj and Anupama are left shocked
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on a really awkward but funny scene which he shot with co-star Shagun Sharma in Yeh Hai Chahatein, says, ''I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable''
MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Banni Chow Home Delivery, actor Pravisht Mishra is once again back on the small...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’
Latest Video
Related Stories
NIDHI
Must Read! Nidhi Shah reveals how different or similar is her character Kinjal to her real life
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
WOW! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt enjoy family time in the US; shares beautiful pictures from their holiday
Pranali Rathod
OMG! Is Pranali Rathod’s this change an indication of her dating Harshad Chopda? Read to find out!
Parivaar
Star Plus Parivaar welcomes a new member to their family; Anupama and Akshara shower their love and blessings on Vandana
Karan
Shocking! Imlie actor Karan Vohra’s father-in-law passes away
Twinkle Vasisht
Aww! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Harsh Tuli, pens a long romantic note