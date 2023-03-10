Exclusive! Paras Arora from Dil Diyaan Gallaan reveals about the contrast between old and new Veer, “People are getting to watch a contrast in the character.”

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audience Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a major leap, and we exclusively reported that Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

Also read - Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Veer scolds Alia for ruining everyone’s life

Paras Arora plays the role of Veer and is loved by the audience. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed some interesting insight about the show.

How was the viewers’ response to the role?

I think viewers are liking the new Veer. Earlier the character was very warm, loving and caring. He was always happy and tried to keep others happy too. He was also very emotional. Now all of this is lost somewhere. The old Veer is just hidden somewhere inside. The new Veer is very practical and doing what he has to do for his family but I feel now he is scared of attachment because now he knows that when you lose the closest one to your heart, it becomes really hard to handle yourself. Due to this, he is not able to give love to his daughter because seeing Alia always reminds him of Amrita. He was so excited for his daughter to come but now he doesn’t even want to accept her and tries to be as far as he can be from her. People are getting to watch a contrast in the character.

Tell us about your bond with the cast?

We have all been shooting with the old cast for like 7-8 months so they are really close to my heart. Of course I miss Riya and Amrita a lot. In the new cast, there’s Hansika, who is playing the role of Alia. She is very sweet and such a good actor. I feel so surprised seeing her acting so well at such a young age. It’s not just acting but while working she is now well versed with the technical angles too. This makes the process easy for everyone. I’m getting to learn a lot from her. Debolina has joined the cast of the show now. Have not done too many scenes with her but of course she is a wonderful actress. Her previous work is still in the viewers’ mind and I hope that the character of Disha that she is playing now will also leave a mark.

Also read - Exclusive! “When you watch the show from day one, it has been promising and unique since then”, Reema Vohra on Dil Diyaan Gallan taking a leap and characters exiting

This was our conversation with Paras Arora. Show us your love for the character, in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.