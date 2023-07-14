EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on her character Vandana in Wagle Ki Duniya: We aren’t trying to depict a perfect bahu or wife or mother or friend, she is constantly on a journey to discover herself and grow in life

MUMBAI : TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

The beautiful actress is playing the wife of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan.

Sumeet portrays the role of Rajesh Wagle in the show.

Pariva is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show.

We have seen how the makers have introduced several new tracks in Wagle Ki Duniya that are extremely relatable to a commoner.

Every viewer who sees Wagle Ki Duniya is able to relate to the show's content which makes it the most-watched show on the small screens.

The show has highlighted so many social issues in the most beautiful and entertaining way.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pariva who spoke about her journey in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Challenge! Atharva is out to prove Vandana wrong

Wagle has achieved such a great milestone of completing 700 episodes. How does it feel to be a part of such a great show with an amazing journey?

It is surreal because we all feel as excited as the first day of this beautiful show. Though we have covered a journey of 700 episodes, it has managed to stay fresh. Getting content that is still as impactful as the first episode, the drive to stay meaningful and that touch of positivity and the love received for everything about Wagle’s journey has been a blessing.

How has Vandana's character changed you as a person?

The beauty of Vandana is that she is real, she is not flawless. We aren’t trying to depict a perfect bahu or wife or mother or friend. She makes mistakes but she learns from them. And she is constantly on a journey to discover herself and grow in life. It is inspiring to get a chance to learn these beautiful traits from her while playing her.

The show focuses on so many social problems which are extremely relatable. What kind of response do you get on social media for the same?

It was always a desire to do a show that is socially relevant and the amazing topics that we have covered have not just impacted the audience but us as individuals too. So many people quote from the show on social media on a regular basis and so many kids drop by on set to express their love. It’s the most beautiful feeling to do something meaningful yet fun and be appreciated for it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arya Mahajan to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya



