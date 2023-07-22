EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on working with Hats Off Productions: I like to explore content-driven entertainment and they are literally the torch bearers of meaningful and emotional stories

Pariva Pranati has become a household name for her character Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 15:36
Pariva

MUMBAI: Stunning beauty Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. 

The actress is playing the wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan in the show. 

Sumeet portrays the role of Rajesh Wagle.

Pariva is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show.

We have seen how the makers have introduced several new tracks in Wagle Ki Duniya that are extremely relatable to a commoner. 

Every viewer who sees Wagle Ki Duniya is able to relate to the show's content which makes it the most-watched show on the small screens. 

The show has highlighted so many social issues in the most beautiful and entertaining way. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pariva who spoke about her personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Challenge! Atharva is out to prove Vandana wrong

TV has turned out to be a great medium for actors as a lot of new content is being produced amid the saas-bahu dramas. Where do you see yourself as an actor in future?

Television is a vast medium which is celebrated in almost every household and it becomes a blessing if you get the chance to work with the right people. Hats Off production is like family for me. I like to explore content-driven entertainment and they are literally the torch bearers of meaningful and emotional stories. I would like to continue doing meaningful work in the future too no matter the medium.

How do you balance work and personal life as TV requires long working hours on a daily basis?

It does require long hours but when work is fun. It becomes easier and thankfully our production house still manages to give us regular breaks to rest. I spend that time with my family and pamper them.

If not an actor, did you have any other plan for your career?

I didn’t give myself an option to acting. But yes, along with acting, I enjoy writing and working as an animal rescuer.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arya Mahajan to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Sumeet Raghavan Pariva Pranati Anjan Srivastava Chinmayee Salvi Sheehan Kapahi Deepak Pareek Sony Sab Wagle Ki Duniya Bharati Achrekar Hats Off Productions Intezaar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Must Read! Are Gadar 2 and OMG 2 going the Pathaan way?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which was released earlier this year, became a blockbuster at the box office....
Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt give a befitting reply to an entertainment portal for spreading false news of them planning to have a baby says " You'll will decide if we will have a baby or not let me stop you right there"
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Inderpal and Simran finally come face to face, Sahiba in doubt!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on working with Hats Off Productions: I like to explore content-driven entertainment and they are literally the torch bearers of meaningful and emotional stories
MUMBAI: Stunning beauty Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi...
Must Read! Adipurush gets relief from Supreme Court, petition to cancel certification dismissed
MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was released last month. The film received mostly...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Must Read! Are Gadar 2 and OMG 2 going the Pathaan way?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer
Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt give a befitting reply to an entertainment portal for spreading false news of them planning to have a baby says " You'll will decide if we will have a baby or not let me stop you right there"
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
KYA BAAT HAI! This is what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast is up to these days
Baahubali
Whoa! This Indian Tv show is the most expensive with a budget higher than Brahmastra, and Baahubali; it's not Suryaputra Karn or Bigg Boss
actresses
SAD! 10 actors who are away from television shows for a very long time and fans dearly miss them
Sumbul Touqeer
Wow! Sumbul Touqeer’s first look as Kavya from Sony Tv’s upcoming show leaked online