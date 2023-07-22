EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on working with Hats Off Productions: I like to explore content-driven entertainment and they are literally the torch bearers of meaningful and emotional stories

MUMBAI: Stunning beauty Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

The actress is playing the wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan in the show.

Sumeet portrays the role of Rajesh Wagle.

Pariva is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show.

We have seen how the makers have introduced several new tracks in Wagle Ki Duniya that are extremely relatable to a commoner.

Every viewer who sees Wagle Ki Duniya is able to relate to the show's content which makes it the most-watched show on the small screens.

The show has highlighted so many social issues in the most beautiful and entertaining way.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pariva who spoke about her personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Challenge! Atharva is out to prove Vandana wrong

TV has turned out to be a great medium for actors as a lot of new content is being produced amid the saas-bahu dramas. Where do you see yourself as an actor in future?

Television is a vast medium which is celebrated in almost every household and it becomes a blessing if you get the chance to work with the right people. Hats Off production is like family for me. I like to explore content-driven entertainment and they are literally the torch bearers of meaningful and emotional stories. I would like to continue doing meaningful work in the future too no matter the medium.

How do you balance work and personal life as TV requires long working hours on a daily basis?

It does require long hours but when work is fun. It becomes easier and thankfully our production house still manages to give us regular breaks to rest. I spend that time with my family and pamper them.

If not an actor, did you have any other plan for your career?

I didn’t give myself an option to acting. But yes, along with acting, I enjoy writing and working as an animal rescuer.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arya Mahajan to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya