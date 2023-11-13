Exclusive! Pariva Praniti on how to make things easy for women, “Let them be and let them do whatever the hell they want to do”

MUMBAI : TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

The beautiful actress is playing the wife of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan.

Sumeet portrays the role of Rajesh Wagle in the show.

Pariva is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show.

We have seen how the makers have introduced several new tracks in Wagle Ki Duniya that are extremely relatable to a commoner.

Every viewer who sees Wagle Ki Duniya is able to relate to the show's content which makes it the most-watched show on the small screens.

The show has highlighted so many social issues in the most beautiful and entertaining way.

Also read - Wagle Ki Duniya: Challenge! Atharva is out to prove Vandana wrong

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about what leaves her wondering, which new generation actor would she like to romance with and much more.

What aspect of change in the recent times leaves you wondering (For eg - snap-streaks, Insta addiction, etc)

Social media leaves me wondering. I’m a very non-committed member of social media so I have to be told that I have to post something. I think social media is good, it’s fun but don’t take it too seriously. Keep your real friends closer.

If you were to act/romance with a new generation actor, who would it be?

I really don’t know but I would like to work with somebody like Vicky Kaushal because they are really good actors. So when you are working with a good actor like Sumeet, I know how much you can learn. That’s what I would enjoy. Rather than romance it would be fun to act.

What is that one thing that the world needs to know in order to make things easier for women?

Accepting that a woman is a woman, accepting them as they are, and respect them for what they are is extremely important. Give them their space and acknowledge the fact that they have the right to choose whatever they want in their life, you don’t have to judge them or put things in their mind about what to do and what not to do. Let them be and let them do whatever the hell they want to do.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on her character Vandana in Wagle Ki Duniya: We aren’t trying to depict a perfect bahu or wife or mother or friend, she is constantly on a journey to discover herself and grow in life

This was our conversation with Pariva aka Vandana. Show us your love for her in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.



