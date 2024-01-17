Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia roped in for Sony SAB's Aangan Apno Ka

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Bharat

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV. 

Their new show for SAB TV is titled Aangan - Aapno Ka and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. 

As per sources, actor Bharat Bhatia is roped in for the show. 

Bharat has earlier been seen in shows such as ‘Patiala Babes’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ and ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’.

He will be playing the role of a superstar singer in the show, named Gabru. 

A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Veteran actor Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Having shouldered his three daughters' upbringing single-handedly after his wife's early passing, Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life.

Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi (played by Ayushi Khurana), Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

