Exclusive! Pearl Puri or Arjun Bijlani to be locked as the lead for Naagin 6?

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts, and the storyline is quite gripping and keeps the audience hooked to the screen.

Every season of Nagin has been a huge success.

The last season was a huge hit, and the audience loved the show, especially the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra.

We had reported earlier that Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch Naagin 6 with a completely new star cast in around January or February, though there is no confirmation on the same.

We had reported earlier that Mahek Chahal would be playing the female lead in the serial.

Now, as per sources, the makers of the show have approached Pearl and Arjun to play the main lead for Naagin 6, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Both the actors have been part of the show earlier, where Pearl has been a part of Naagin 3 and Arjun was a part of seasons 1 and 2.

Well, soon an announcement will be made about who has been locked in the show.

