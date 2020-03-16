EXCLUSIVE! Peehu Biswas BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Boy Hood Productions is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus which is titled Faltu. Actress Peehu Biswas will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. 

Peehu Biswas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show. 

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

We also reported about actors like Azhar J Malik and Aaryan Shah being a part of the show. 

We now have an exclusive update that actress Peehu Biswas will also be joining the show's star cast.   

Peehu will be seen playing the character of Antima in the show. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

