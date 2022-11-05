Exclusive! People still remember my scenes as Naina and they discuss on social media: ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’ fame Ashi Singh

MUMBAI : Ashi Singh is a well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she had replaced television star, Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Ashi opened up about her memories portraying Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Your journey is indeed commendable till date, so for which role do you get more response?

No doubt Meet is loved by all but people still remember me as Naina. Out of 10 people, six remember me as Naina. The character is close to my heart. People are still showering this character with love and also discussing Naina’s scenes from the show on social media.

Do you wish to collaborate with Randeep in the near future?

Yes, I would love to collaborate with Randeep. Fans always want to see us together so the reason for doing the music video together was the love by our fans.

Any special memory you recollect while shooting for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

Well, there are lots of memories, but overall the time period was nice. So, after my marriage in the serial there were only two – three people in the show, but before the wedding there were a lot of people together, we were a big fat family all together. The bonding between all of us was really very commendable and I really miss that. But Abha Parmar, who used to play Taiji’s role in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is right now playing the role of my grandmother so when we were done with scenes I still called her Taiji and hugged her too.

