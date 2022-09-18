Exclusive! Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actress Riya Sharma roped in for Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI : Star plus is the number one channel on television, when it comes to the BARC ratings all the Top 5 shows are from this channel.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is a series that started just a few months back and the show is doing wonders and is among the top 10 shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. Well, it's been several months since the show has gone on air and the viewers have witnessed so many new entries.

As per sources, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actress Riya Sharma has been roped in for Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

She will be paired opposite Arjit Taneja who will be soon entering the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role.

Riya Sharma rose to fame with her role in the serials like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Kashibai Bajirao Balal, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Well, the audience will witness a major twist in the serial with the entry of Riya Sharma and Arjit Taneja.

This would be the first time that Arjit and Riya will be working together and the fans are excited to see them.

