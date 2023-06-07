Exclusive! Pishachini fame Farooq Khan to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Pishachini fame Farooq Khan to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

As per sources, Farooq Khan is all set to enter the popular show, Kundali Bhagya.

Actor Farooq Khan has been previously seen in Pishachini on Colors and Kyuki Tum Hi Ho on Shemaroo channel. He has also been a part of the new web series Johri, in which he played a very important role.

Sources suggest that he will be playing Varun's father and Kavya's father-in-law in the show.

Meanwhile, on the show, Rajveer forgets the tiffin box and Preeta gets concerned for him. Hence, Preeta also visits Luthra Company. Karan and Preeta meet again.

Are you excited to watch Farooq Khan in Kundali Bhagya?

