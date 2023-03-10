Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside

Tellychakkar has always been on the front, bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:41
sandhya gemawat

MUMBAI: A lot of new and unique content has been offered to the audiences on various channels and mediums. The rise of OTT has opened the doors not just for new content but also for a lot of actors.

Tellychakkar has always been on the front, bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara talks about the cast of Star Plus’ Imlie; says, “The cast is amazing and it is one of the best casts I have worked in”

According to sources, Director Amit Dixit is coming up with a new OTT project, named ‘The Writer’. The project is a crime series, based on a modern take on Mahabharat and is speculated to be released on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, we had reported about Jeetendra Bohara and Yamini Malhotra being a part of the series.

Now, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about one of the upcoming OTT projects.

According to speculations, Sandhya Gemawat, Tushar Kawale and Kshitij Pawar are also going to be a part of the project.

While the details about their characters are not yet revealed, it is said that they will be playing pivotal roles.

Sandhya Gemawat has done numerous shows and is best known for her performance in Zee TV show Piyaa Albela.

On the other hand, Tushar Kawale is an actor that has really come a long way with shows like Molkki, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Aladin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Meet and many other shows.

Kshitij Pawar is a very well-known actor who is known for performances in movies like OMG 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sacred Games, Hotel Mumbai and many more projects.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! I would like Shivani to get a romantic angle in her track: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Yamini Malhotra

Tell us what you feel about this and share with us your views, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Sandhya Gemawat Tushar Kawale Kshitij Pawar Piyaa Albela Molkki Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Aladin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga meet OMG 2 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Sacred Games Hotel Mumbai TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
MUMBAI: The crime-drama Bambai Meri Jaan, released on Prime Video last month, chronicles the life of gangster Dara...
Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set
MUMBAI: In the recent past, star Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand have found success with their holiday...
Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside
MUMBAI: A lot of new and unique content has been offered to the audiences on various channels and mediums. The rise of...
Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi
MUMBAI:  Film producer Boney Kapoor insisted that he has always strived to be an honest person, both professionally and...
Pandya Store: Danger! Workers attack Amresh by revealing their demands
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside
MUMBAI:  Aamir Khan is one of the most talented and bankable stars of the Hindi film industry. He was last seen on the...
Recent Stories
LAKSHYA KOCHHAR
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jeetendra Bohara
Exclusive! Imlie fame Jeetendra Bohara and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yamini Malhotra to be seen in an upcoming OTT project, check out the details
KARAN
Exclusive! "Ali Goni is like my brother and for Anita Hassanandani Reddy, I can give my life as she is my closest friend” - Kara Patel
sheezan
Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out
uorfi
Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed finally engaged?
INDIA'S BEST
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Samarpan Lama reveals what he would do with the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs and talks about his most memorable moment in the show
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Revealed! Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan on one myth that people believe in about her, “...I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day”