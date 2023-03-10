Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside

MUMBAI: A lot of new and unique content has been offered to the audiences on various channels and mediums. The rise of OTT has opened the doors not just for new content but also for a lot of actors.

Tellychakkar has always been on the front, bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara talks about the cast of Star Plus’ Imlie; says, “The cast is amazing and it is one of the best casts I have worked in”

According to sources, Director Amit Dixit is coming up with a new OTT project, named ‘The Writer’. The project is a crime series, based on a modern take on Mahabharat and is speculated to be released on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, we had reported about Jeetendra Bohara and Yamini Malhotra being a part of the series.

Now, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about one of the upcoming OTT projects.

According to speculations, Sandhya Gemawat, Tushar Kawale and Kshitij Pawar are also going to be a part of the project.

While the details about their characters are not yet revealed, it is said that they will be playing pivotal roles.

Sandhya Gemawat has done numerous shows and is best known for her performance in Zee TV show Piyaa Albela.

On the other hand, Tushar Kawale is an actor that has really come a long way with shows like Molkki, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Aladin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Meet and many other shows.

Kshitij Pawar is a very well-known actor who is known for performances in movies like OMG 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sacred Games, Hotel Mumbai and many more projects.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! I would like Shivani to get a romantic angle in her track: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Yamini Malhotra

Tell us what you feel about this and share with us your views, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

