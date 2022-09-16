EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hada BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers.

We at TellyChakkar are always at the forefront of delivering hot and spicy news from the telly world.

Many new shows are coming up while others are bidding adieu to the small screen.

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya Singh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Films' next on StarPlus?

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now, which includes Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others.

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are now coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled but we have already revealed many names who are going to be a part of this show.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar will be playing the leads.

We have exclusively reported that Jatin Arora will also be seen as a parallel lead in the show.

And now, one more actress has joined the show's star cast and it is actress Prachi Hada who will be paired opposite Jatin.

Nothing much is revealed about Prachi's character yet.

The actress has previously worked on projects like Noorani Chehra, Nazariya, and Pardon among others. She will also be seen in Luv Rajan's upcoming film Wild Wild Punjab.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akash Ahuja to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for StarPlus?