EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Vaishnav to play a pivotal role in StarPlus' Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has indeed made a place in everyone's hearts with its soulful story. Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi are playing the lead roles. We can see that it is a love story where two opposites meet. While Esha is the eternal optimist, Hasan's character is that of a pessimist. Well, Pritam changes a lot for Amrita. he gets extremely emotional when he meets Amrita's baby as it reminds him about his past.

Now the upcoming track of the show is all set to bring a new entry, Amma Ke Babu ki Baby actress Prachi Vaishnav is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. The track shall revolve around her for some time and bring new twists.

We got in touch with Prachi and asked her about her character and more, she revealed that "My character's name is Jassu and I am Amrita's sister in the show. My entry will bring an interesting twist to the show."

What made you agree for Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana?

I have been a fan of Zama Sir and his writing, I wanted to work with him for a long time and now that I finally had this opportunity, there was no better way to return to TV. It took me seven months of rigorous search for a good role after Amma Ke Baabu Ki Baby due to Lockdown. Now, that I have entered the show, I am surely going to make the best out of it and keep bringing new projects.

Currently, in the show, Pritam is still playing two different shades at the same time one outside the house and one with the Sakhujas.

