EXCLUSIVE! 'Pranali and my bond onscreen was all natural just as we have it offscreen' Manjari aka Ami Trivedi talks about the much adored, viral Valentine's day special of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, fans are loving the mom and son Jodi of Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Ami Trivedi and Harshad Chopda in the show. After the recent episode of Valentine's special, fans have fallen for Manjari and Akshara's bonding and can't wait to see more of their bonding scenes. We got in touch with the beauteous to know what does she feel about it. Ami had some intriguing answers to share that you really wouldn't want to miss.

In the sequence where we saw Manjari and Akshara's bonding and fans are wanting to see more such scenes, tell us about your experience and preparations for the sequence?

Professionally, Pranali and I haven't had many scenes before, it was majorly about Akshara and her love story with Abhimanyu, this was the first major sequence together. Our offscreen bond is really cute, that girl is such that you can't help but fall in love with her. She is the teddy bear on the sets. For me to perform this scene with her was very natural and organic. The way she reacts to the lines is soo innocent that you would naturally feel the motherly instinct towards her.

Now that the fans are asking for more such moments, do we expect Akshara and Manjari bonding scenes ahead?

Personally, I would love to have them. I was very happy with the scene and somewhere knew that the scene would be loved. But the kind of responses I have received is overwhelming and much better than I expected. I do want the scenes to happen but I know the creators would surely put them in a where is it is also meaningful and people would love to see the bond grow. It shouldn't be just any scene in the show, it must have its importance and people shall anticipate for them to happen.

While sharing about her bond with AbhiRa she revealed, 'AbhiRa indeed spell love onscreen, I have even told them that they are currently the couple on television who paint love onscreen so beautifully and I would want to keep watching those romantic moments.

In the upcoming episode, Manish calls the police to arrest Abhimanyu. Akshara runs to his rescue and tells them that he is not at fault. She was about to fall but Abhimanyu saved her and because of that, the police officer fell. He arrests Abhimanyu for pushing an on-duty police officer and takes him away.

