Exclusive! Pranali Rathod has THIS to say about choosing a girlfriend for Harshad Chopda and reveals what goes on offscreen! Read More

MUMBAI:Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka) and Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) have captured the hearts of viewers in the enduring series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans adore 'AbhiRa,' and it is frequently trending.

The relationship between Akshara and Abhimanyu has had many highs and lows; they had to fight the world to stay together just to be torn apart. The focus of the next phase will be on their life together after they have been separated.

Pranali Rathod is quite the popular actress and fand adore her.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and we aksed some questions that fans would love the answers to.

When asked about if she had to choose a girlfriend for Harshad, what kind of a partner she would choose, the actress burst out laughing and said “ I would try my level best, but I think I’ll get someone who is not right only, and I don’t Harshad would approve only, because at the end he is the one who has to say yes, which I don’t think he would”, to which Harshad said that he would choose the right person.

When aksed about what kind of a boy does she want for herself, she said, “ I have not thought about an Ideal boyfriend, and there is no criteria as such, that I want these qualities and I don’t want these qualities”.

Knowing very well about the hectic schedules of the actors, when asked about how the what happens offscreen and after they wrap up their work, she said “ I have a lot of fun with Abhir on sets, and after pack-up I barely get time to breathe, and then I have to drive back home for 40-50 minutes, all my energy goes away, and when I reach home, I am thinking about sleep even when I am having dinner and then already planning for the next day, and that sleep after a day of hard work hits different as well”.

Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa.

