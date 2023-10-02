Exclusive! Prapti Shukla opens up about how supportive the team of Wagle Ki Duniya is

MUMBAI:Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a funny sitcom that is telecast on Sab TV.

Prapti Shukla is a child actor who has been a part of some hit shows like Kartik Purnima, Tara from Satara, and Radha Krishn.

Also read - Exclusive! I was on top of the world when I scored 93% in my 10th exams; it does become difficult to manage studies and shooting: Prapti Shukla aka Gungun of Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

Currently, she is seen on the show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey where a lot of viewers are now falling in love with her acting skills.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she gave some very interesting answers.

How do you manage your studies and shooting?

The director and the whole team, they are very supportive. Even during exam time they tell me to go and give exam and later will shoot the scenes. In some interval of time when I start to study they tell me not to talk so much and focus on studying. So they are very supportive.

When was your first break and how did you bad it?

I would say Kartik Purnima was my first break as it was continuity role and it was huge for me. I had signed up for it in 2019 but unfortunately due to the pandemic the show went off-air. After that I also appeared in RadhaKrishn and I feel even my role in Wagle Ki Duniya is a big one as I got to learn so much and I also got so much recognition from it.

How was your experience watching yourself for the first time on TV?

I had watched myself in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai for the first time and it was surprising and shocking. My whole family was sitting just to see that small role of may be 5 seconds but we were all jumping happily. Now it has become very normal.

Also read - Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actress Prapti Shukla’s journey of acting is surely inspiring

This was our conversation with the actress Prapti Shukla. Tell us what you think about the conversation and her character in Wagle Ki Duniya.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.