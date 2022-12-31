Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpla talks about his future projects and OTT says, “ I am ready to do all kinds of roles, anything that challenges me, makes me a better artist”!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik Sehajpal is on a steady rise and his fame is only getting bigger and bigger by the day.

Pratik quit the show Naagin 6 some time ago along with Amandeep Sidhu, Simba Nagpal, and Urvashi Dholakia.



With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

I would actually love to be a part of OTT as well, because right now there are some really great projects that are coming out on OTT. And its a great medium to explore and I would love to do that.

What kind of roles do you want to explore more?

Any kind of roles would work for me, I don’t have anything specific in my mind and I am ready to do all kinds of roles, anything that challenges me, makes me a better artist and helps me to showcase my art, I would love to do that so anything kind of role.

Fans have always been on your side, what would you like to say to them?

I genuinely want to thank the Pratim Fam for their support. Thankyou so much for everything, for always being there with me and for me . I am also here for you and with you always. I really love you guys alot. Thank you!

Pratik was last seen as Rudra Raichand in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and he has had many music videos also come out since then.



