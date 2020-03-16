EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta were my FIRST CHOICES for Banni Chow Home Delivery: Shashi Mittal

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A lister production houses in the entertainment industry.

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and many more and now it is all set to bring Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we spoke at length with Shashi Mittal about the show and the things we can look forward to.

The concept of Banni Show Home Delivery is very different and it is something which is lesser seen on television. So how did this concept occur to you?

The concept of the show is something we have adapted and further developed it. We loved the character and the concept so decided to work on it with Star Plus.

How do you find Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta fit for the show?

Actually, I have worked with Pravisht so I knew the deft of talent that he possesses. As soon as I heard the role, I thought of Pravisht as I knew he would fit into the role perfectly and can pull off a challenging character. As for Ulka, we wanted someone who had the spark, was a personality which was fun loving and carried the innocence. So they were my first choices.

There are so many shows which are inspired by regional mediums coming on mainstream Hindi TV. What is your viewpoint?

I feel remakes are not only being made on television but films too and if there is good content being made somewhere and if it is being portrayed everywhere in the universe, I think it is a good thing. There are a lot of shows being churned out from Hindi television to the regional medium too. It is also not that if content is not made today it will not be made tomorrow. We also have so many original contents being produced.

How is Banni Chow Home Delivery different?

This is a show about a middle strata girl who watches her dreams and is selling it too and has the courage too. She stays with the family, cooks and maintains the sanity of the house too. Usme ek Annapoorna wala roop hai, ek Kaali wala bhi hai...so that is the beauty of this character.

Well said Shashi Mittal!

