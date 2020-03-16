EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on his bond with his Barrister Babu ex co-star; says, “We’re more than just co-actors.”

MUMBAI: Earlier seen in Barrister Babu, Pravisht Mishra has come a long way in his career. He has always played unconventional roles and while his last stint was Barrister Babu on Colors, he is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he engaged in a conversation with us where he revealed more about his friendship with his Barrister Babu co-actress Anchal Sahu.

When we asked Pravisht about his bond with Anchal, he shared, “Well, we are definitely more than just co-actors. We are good friends.”

We all know how the viewers loved Aurra and Pravisht's on-screen camaraderie. Anchal plays the grownup Bondita in the show.

The actor has also tried to create the same chemistry with Anchal as well and has been successful in it. In one of the recent interviews with TellyChakkar, Pravisht was asked to disclose some similarities between Anchal and Aurra.

The actor had a great response. He said, ''Both of them keep taking my case at every possible moment and every day (laughs). Another similarity which I would like to say is that both of them are very understanding. Somehow they understand how to get the scene right. The barter of emotions happens very smoothly and effortlessly with both of them.''

Well, Pravisht got along really well with Aurra and now he is maintaining the same rapport with Anchal.

