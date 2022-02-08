Exclusive! Preeti Singh joins the cast of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months.

Well, Colors has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna is locked to play the lead.

We had exclusively reported Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen opposite Surbhi in the show.

The viewers can't wait to see this pairing. They have previously starred in the Naagin series.

The promos of the show have left the viewers intrigued.

And now, one more actor is all set to be a part of the show.

Actress Preeti Singh has been roped in for the show.

Nothing much is revealed about Preeti's character yet.

