Exclusive! Preeti Singh joins the cast of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill

Saurabh Tewari is all set to roll out a new show on Colors. Actress Preeti Singh has been roped in for the show.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 09:30
Preeti Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months.

Well, Colors has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna is locked to play the lead.

We had exclusively reported Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen opposite Surbhi in the show.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Arjit Taneja to romance Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tiwari's upcoming show on Colors

The viewers can't wait to see this pairing. They have previously starred in the Naagin series.

The promos of the show have left the viewers intrigued.

And now, one more actor is all set to be a part of the show.

Actress Preeti Singh has been roped in for the show.

Nothing much is revealed about Preeti's character yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Surbhi Chandna Erica Fernandes Madhurima Tuli Colors Saurabh Tewari Naagin 5 Ishqbaaaz Sanjivani 2 Arjit Taneja Kiran Sharma Sneha Tomar Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki soham siddes Preeti Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 09:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya: Oh No! Rajwant misunderstands Aditya, will play a role in bringing Aditya and Ginni
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Upcoming Battle! Rudraksh confronts Armaan leaving the latter shocked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
HUGE DRAMA! Aryan and Imlie rescue Cheeni from fire flopping Malini's deadly plan in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Confession! Akriti accepts her bad deeds in front of the Kulshreshthas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Dharam-Sankat! Meet is torn up, she needs to choose between Isha’s future and her baby
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Exclusive! Preeti Singh joins the cast of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new shows are...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you bec
Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’
Latest Video