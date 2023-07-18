EXCLUSIVE! Prerna Wanvari opens up on sharing screen space with real life mom Gayatri Gauri in Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, opens up on her character Swatilekha, says, "It's challenging and mentally draining"

Prerna Wanvari is brilliantly portraying the role of Swatilekha Raizada in Sony TV's popular show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.
Prerna

MUMBAI: Prerna Wanvari is one such personality of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and managed to create a name for herself. 

Prerna has several hit TV shows to her credit like Bandini, Gumrah: End Of Innocence, Parichay, Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi, Chandrakanta, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and many more. 

The actress is currently impressing everyone with her fine performance in Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. 

Prerna is seen playing a negative role of Swatilekha Raizada in the popular drama series. 

Interestingly, Prerna is sharing screen space with her real life mother Gayatri Gauri in the show and it is simply a treat to watch them together. 

Prerna is playing Gauri's daughter in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress where she spoke about the show and much more. 

Is a negative character more challenging to play than a positive one?

My character is not the typical negative one. It is realistic and relatable. I have to literally live the character. It is mentally very draining. I really get tired because Swatilekha is dealing with a lot of things in life. So, I have to live the character. It's challenging but it's lovely to play this role. I am very lucky. 

Your real life mother is playing your reel mother in the show. How is the experience working with her?

As co-actors, we share a lot of thoughts with regards to work. We rehearse our scenes a lot. We are getting each other's support and our performance has only got better with time. We are very supportive towards each other on the set and even after the shoot. There is a certain kind of management which you need.  We both are managing each other on the set for various things. 

I have been scolded by her at times for certain things. She is very encouraging and inspiring when it comes to my performance. 

How are you guys on the set? Do you behave like a mother-daughter or like co-stars on the set?

There are days when we have fought, she will be in her room and I will be in mine. If we are having fun, we will gossip. And if it's a great day, we dance together and make a reel. 

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum stars Jay Bhanushali and Tinaa Dutta in the lead roles.

