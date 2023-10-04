Exclusive! Priya Ahuja from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the food quiz; find out her favorite dish and more

Priya Ahuja has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and we can never forget her iconic role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is returning to TV after 4 long years and making a stellar comeback.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We got in touch with Priya and she candidly spoke on her new show and role as Maddy. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a popular and one of the most promising shows on Indian Television and remains in the Top-2 of TRP charts. The audience loves the plot of the show and the ever changing equations between Virat, Pakhi and Sai make for an intriguing plot.

Priya is very excited to return to the small screen and we are sure this has made her fans very happy and they will love to see her in a never seen before avatar. We got in touch with the actress and she spoke in detail about her role on the show, what character she will be essaying and more.

Priya is someone who missed working a lot and was craving to get back to work and in front of the camera. When we talked about what she missed the most, she told us that she missed shooting a lot and wanted to do everything connected to it.

When she began shoot, she spent a day consuming the food on the set and not carrying her dabba that day. while not a big fan of the food on any sets, she enjoyed the food that day since she missed everything about shooting.

We took an impromptu quiz with her and she revealed some of her food habits with us!

1.Favorite dish?

Rajma Chawal.

2.Something you can eat everyday:

Rice.

3.Something you can add multiple variants to:

Pastas.

4.Chaat/Sweet:

Both. I love them equally.

5.Ghar ka Khana or Junk Food?

Ghar Ka Khana.

So, that was Priya Ahuja Rajda getting candid as she opens up about her character on the show and more.

