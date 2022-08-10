EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja talks about doing GHKKPM, reveals why she was destined to be a part of this show, shares her bond with Harshad Arora, calls him the most humble person she has ever met

MUMBAI: Priya Ahuja is currently seen playing the character of Maddy in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She is seen playing Harshad Arora aka Satya's sister in the show.

The viewers are in love with Priya's character and there is more that the viewers will explore in the future track.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priya for an exclusive interview where she spoke about her character, bond with Harshad and much more.

When you were offered this character, what were your thoughts before saying yes to this role?

It is a very funny story. I knew it. I was offered Shivani Bua's character a year ago. However, things didn't work out and I did not want to play that character. But this time, everything worked out for me. The set is close by my house and my son Ardas' vacations were supposed to start, so, I would not have to stress and juggle between work and my family. Also, Malav was there to be with Ardas while I am away from work. I was destined to be a part of the show sooner or later.

I was asked to send an audition clip. Usually, I don't prefer giving auditions during the night time as it is quite late and the lighting doesn't seem proper. But then when I got a call for it, I agreed to send the audition. If they would have called me a bit late, that audition wouldn't have happened. As per their situation, they had to start the shoot just a day after seeing the audition. So, everything happened in a very cut-to-cut time.

The audition went well and they liked my first take only. They wanted some variation which I gave and there was no need to do much for it.

Everything worked out for me as Malav is home as he is working on his film. I had that apprehension that who will look after my kid once I go to work.

The story will now focus on Satya and his family after he gets married to Sai. What can the viewers expect from your character?

As far as I know that my character is a Lavani dancer. My entire family is of dancers. We all have seen a lot of struggles in our lives. That is the main bond of our family. Once Sai will come, how everything will shape up, how her past will come up and a lot would happen. A lot of things will happen at one point in time. So, let's see how things unfold.

How has been your experience shooting with the girl gang and Harshad Arora?

My girl gang is amazing. We share a very cute bond. All of us belong to different age groups and different backgrounds. We all clicked on the first very day.

With Harshad Arora, I would like to say that he is one of the most humble human beings I have ever met. He is a very big name in the television industry and delivered several hit shows. Even after that, he is very down-to-earth. Harshad is always spending time with us on the set. Otherwise, actors often give their shots and rush to their vanity. But he is always there on set.

