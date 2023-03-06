Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet's next for Nazara TV

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 19:20
Priyamvada Singh

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show. 

As per sources, Priyamvada Singh has been roped in to play a negative character in Shashi Sumeet's next for Nazara TV. She is going to be playing the character of the male lead's Bua.

