Exclusive! Radhika Muthukumar to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet’s next for Nazara Channel!

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 12:50
Radhika Muthukumar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show. 

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As per sources, Radhika Muthukumar who was last seen in the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been roped in for a new show that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Radhika began her career as Panjiri Kanhaiya Panchal in the daily soap Kya Haal Mr. Panchal aired on Star Bharat. She also worked in the Marathi film Rangeela Rayaab in 2017. She was also seen in a few episodes of SAB TV’s show Jijaji Chaat Par Hai.

The production house has been at the fore to tell stories that empower and bring a touch of reality with their marvelous storytelling and has been the name behind many successful shows.

While, there has been no confirmation as to what the show will be about, but sources suggest that Radhika has been locked as the lead.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

