Exclusive! Radhika Muthukumar to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet’s next for Nazara Channel!

As per sources, Radhika Muthukumar who was last seen in the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been roped in for a new show that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Radhika began her career as Panjiri Kanhaiya Panchal in the daily soap Kya Haal Mr. Panchal aired on Star Bharat. She also worked in the Marathi film Rangeela Rayaab in 2017. She was also seen in a few episodes of SAB TV’s show Jijaji Chaat Par Hai.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television. Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Barrister Babu are just a few of its well-known works.

The production house has been at the fore to tell stories that empower and bring a touch of reality with their marvelous storytelling and has been the name behind many successful shows.

While, there has been no confirmation as to what the show will be about, but sources suggest that Radhika has been locked as the lead.

