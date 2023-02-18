Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to team up for a project?

Priyanka and Ankit are two of the most loved on-screen pairs coming from the television industry, and the fans miss watching them on screen together. As per sources, the two actors have signed a project together.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 13:19
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta team up for a project together?

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their serial Udaariyaan that went through a generational leap and Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss where they played the game together, and the audience loved their game and were happy to see them together.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want marriage and that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews, post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

Finally, Bigg Boss came to an end and MC Stan was declared the winner of the show, and Priyanka emerged as the 2nd runner up.

As per sources, Priyanka and Ankit will be teaming up together for a project together, and post-Bigg Boss, this would be their first collaboration.

Not much is known about the project but the fans would be happy to see them together.

The fans are waiting to watch them together and they can’t calm down as they would get to see Tejoo and Fatheh back on screen.

Today they are considered one of the most iconic couples on television and their pair is loved by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :  Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”

 

 
 
    

 

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Voot Colors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bollywood debut Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 13:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir will hug each other
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir will hug each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Selfiee
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Selfiee which has Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi in the leading role has been the talk of the town...
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
Top Influencer Jainam Vora aka Vorasahab gives us an insight into everyday fashion!
MUMBAI: In this fast-growing world of fashion and style, fashion influencers are inspiring many with their versatility...
Recent Stories
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Self
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Selfiee

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about Bigg Boss, how Trolling happens online and offline and more, check out
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about Bigg Boss, how Trolling happens online and offline and more, check out
Master Chef India Season 7: Kamaldeep Kaur wins the immunity pin
Master Chef India Season 7: Kamaldeep Kaur wins the immunity pin
Exclusive! Lock Upp Season to be telecasted on TV and not on the digital platform?
Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 2 to be telecasted on TV and not on the digital platform?
This is how Shraddha Arya started her weekend, check it out
This is how Shraddha Arya started her weekend, check it out
Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora shares an exciting update about her show, have a look
Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora shares an exciting update about her show, have a look