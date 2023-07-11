Exclusive: Priyanshi Raghuwanshi roped in for Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Kaa!

Priyanshi has been a part of shows in the likes of Dharam Yodha Garud and Tera Mera Saath Rahe in the past.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 11:43
Priyanshi Raghuwanshi

Sony SAB will soon release a new show title Aangan - Aapno Kaa starring Ayushi Khurana and Mahesh Thakur in the leading roles. (Also Read: Must-Read! From Chaand Jalne Laga to Dabangi; these new fiction shows are coming to your TV screens soon )

The show is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfil her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Well, TellyChakkar has an interesting update on the show.

We have exclusively learnt that actress Priyanshi Raghuwanshi has been roped in for the show.

Priyanshi has been a part of shows in the likes of Dharam Yodha Garud and Tera Mera Saath Rahe in the past.

As for the show, Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Having shouldered his three daughters' upbringing single-handedly after his wife's early passing, Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life. Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi, Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

How excited are your to watch the Angan Aapno Kaa? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Sony SAB's upcoming show 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' introduces Mahesh Thakur as the dotting father, Jaidev Sharma)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more news on your favourite television shows, Bollywood news and the OTT medium. 

