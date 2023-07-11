Exclusive: Priyanshi Raghuwanshi roped in for Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Kaa!

MUMBAngan Aapno Kaa, Mahesh Thakur, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Priyanshi Raghuwanshi, Dharam Yodha Garud, Aangan - Aapno Kaa, Ayushi Khurana, Sony SAB AI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony SAB will soon release a new show title Aangan - Aapno Kaa starring Ayushi Khurana and Mahesh Thakur in the leading roles. (Also Read: Must-Read! From Chaand Jalne Laga to Dabangi; these new fiction shows are coming to your TV screens soon )

The show is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfil her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Well, TellyChakkar has an interesting update on the show.

We have exclusively learnt that actress Priyanshi Raghuwanshi has been roped in for the show.

Priyanshi has been a part of shows in the likes of Dharam Yodha Garud and Tera Mera Saath Rahe in the past.

As for the show, Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Having shouldered his three daughters' upbringing single-handedly after his wife's early passing, Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life. Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi, Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

