Exclusive! Priyanshi Yadav is doing a fabulous job as Natasha: Ankita Bahuguna

Ankita Bahuguna is one of the most popular actresses today. She gained massive fame with her stint in Pandya Store in the role of Shweta.

While the show has taken a leap, people still adore Ankita in the role of Shweta and today, she indulged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar to share details about her experience being a part of a popular show, how well connect she is with her former co-actors and plans ahead.

Ankita shared, “I had an amazing experience and to be honest, the response I received was beyond expectations. I myself miss playing the role of Shweta. I connected with a lot of my co-actors as we became friends. Ofcourse it is not possible for all of us to meet all the time but whenever, whoever has time, we do catch up. I am closest to Mohit as on the show too I was paired opposite to him.”

When asked if she still watches Pandya Store, Ankita expressed, “I used to watch it earlier but now I do not get the time to watch. From an audience point of view it was a little difficult to connect with the characters but I must say that Priyanshi Yadav is doing a fabulous job as Natasha. The entire Makwana’s family’s graph has grown and they are doing well.”

Talking about her future projects, Ankita averred, “Well, nothing is concrete so far but I want to be a part of something which challenges me as an actor. I am also open to OTT if it gives me the right kind of exposure.”

