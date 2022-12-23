Pandya Store’s Krish is left THOROUGHLY shocked by This Demand of Shweta, check out Mohit Parmar and Ankita Bahuguna's fun banter

MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post of Pandya brother Krish and the new owner of Pandya Store- Shweta and they are back with another hilarious reel.

While we all have our go-tos when it comes to treating a bad mood, Shweta’s take on it will weird you out and get you laughing all the same!

Check out the post here!



We know that Shweta has wreaked havoc in the Pandyas' lives and now plans to take over the store too. In this situation, Krish looked like he could barely be surprised by her next move but seems like Shweta won again with her shocking request to fight!

The actors of the Pandya Store fam share great friendship off-camera and such bonds often make us envious. Mohit Parmar and Ankita Bahuguna too seem to be great friends.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, the entire family dances and sings in elation and joy around kids but the celebration doesn’t last long as Shweta makes an entry. She gets lost in the crowd and no one notices her before.

Everyone accepted that Shweta had left after her mother delivered the note and didn’t expect her presence. However, Shweta is back with a big shock for the Pandyas and they all halt and stand shell shocked to see her.

Shweta sticks a pamphlet on the entrance that states that the Pandya store now belongs to Shweta Patel.

