Exclusive! Priyanshu Parashar roped in for Ved Raj’s next, titled ‘Titli’ for Star Plus!

As per reports, Ved Raj is coming up with a new show tentatively titled ‘Titli’ for Star Plus. While the show's details are still being kept under wraps, it is said to be on a grand scale.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 12:57
Story Square Productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the entertainment world.

They have produced shows like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

The production house has been renamed Story Square Productions and is helmed by Ved Raj.

As Per reports, Ved Raj is coming up with a new show tentatively titled ‘Titli’ for Star Plus. While the show's details are still being kept under wraps, it is said to be on a grand scale.

As per reports, the show is going to talk about the evils of domestic abuse and domestic violence.

As per sources, actor Priyanshu Parashar has been roped in for the show. He was previously seen in shows like Vignaharta Ganesh, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Alibaba-Dastan-e-Kabul, and more.

The show will star Neha Solanki, and Avinash Mishra in lead roles with Vatsal Sheth, appearing in a special cameo role.

We previously gave you exclusive updates about Neha Solanki, Sachin Parekh, Heena Dani, Devish Ahuja joining, Nishi Singh, and Shruti Gholap joining the show.

Fans are super excited to see, a new show from Story Square productions and the concept addresses some very big issues.

