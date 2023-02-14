Exclusive! Producer Shashi Mittal of Shashi-Sumeet Productions opens up about Kunal Jaisingh replacing Mohit Kumar in Durga Aur Charu!

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television.
MUMBAI :COLORS' hit show 'Durga Aur Charu' is taking a thrilling turn as it jumps 10 years into the future. Rachi Sharma will now bring to life the character of Durga, while Adrija Roy takes on the role of Charu. The once inseparable sisters now lead separate lives, each pursuing their dreams and facing new challenges. Durga, now a successful lawyer, still looks up to Charu as her inspiration, but Charu has changed and no longer values friendship. Despite their differences, the paths of Durga and Charu are bound to cross, and the future of their relationship remains uncertain. Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as the sisters navigate love, friendship, and their changing dynamics.

Produced by Shashi-Sumeet Productions, the show has already been loved by the audiences.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television. Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Barrister Babu are just a few of its well-known works.

The production house has been at the fore to tell stories that empower and bring a touch of reality with their marvelous storytelling and has been the name behind many successful shows.

Talking about Durga Aur Charu, a recent change in the cast has created a buzz around the show. Initially, actor Mohit Kumar was chosen to play the lead in the show and he even shot the promo but according to recent reports, he has been replaced by actor Kunal Jaisingh.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the Producer extraordinaire herself, Shashi Mittal of the Shashi-Sumeet Productions, who confirmed the news she expressed, “It’s been only a week since we have taken a leap, and initially we had selected Mohit. We had even released the promo, but there were some sudden changes, we got to know that our show would be telecasted at 9:30 PM and the days of the broadcast also changed to Thursdays- Sundays. We had to make some changes to the content, and to the story, because of the shift and the changes that happened. This is why we had to take the call mutually, and I feel it is important to know that we had no issues with Mohit per se, he was very nice, very hard-working, and very well-behaved but sometimes things happen. So, the story and the plot changed overnight, we had to make some drastic changes. We had to change the character sketch of our hero as well, because of which we had to take the call”. 

While the news of Mohit’s replacement is sad for many, Kunal’s entry into the show has brought about a new level of excitement and we can’t wait to see how the show progresses.

