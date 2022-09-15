EXCLUSIVE! Pulkit Mahendra to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing new entries and exits which is spicing up the storyline.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of them who is constantly high on drama.

The viewers have seen several new entries in the past few months which have added interesting twists to the story.

The latest we hear is that actor Pulkit Mahendra is all set to enter the show soon.

Pulkit will be seen playing the role of Veer in the popular drama series.

Nothing much is known about Pulkit's role in the show yet.

We are sure Pulkit's entry will definitely bring some major dhamaka to Rudra and Preesha's life.

