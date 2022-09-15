EXCLUSIVE! Pulkit Mahendra to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for a new entry. Actor Pulkit Mahendra is all set to enter the show.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 11:58
Pulkit

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing new entries and exits which is spicing up the storyline. 

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of them who is constantly high on drama. 

The viewers have seen several new entries in the past few months which have added interesting twists to the story. 

The latest we hear is that actor Pulkit Mahendra is all set to enter the show soon. 

Pulkit will be seen playing the role of Veer in the popular drama series. 

Nothing much is known about Pulkit's role in the show yet. 

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Pihu learns the truth, regrets putting her faith in Armaan

We are sure Pulkit's entry will definitely bring some major dhamaka to Rudra and Preesha's life.

How excited are you about the new entry into the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Child Actor Ritvik Choudhary joins the cast of Colors' Parineeti

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi Preesha Rudraksh Yuvraj Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Siddharth Shivpuri Swarna Pandey bharat Bhatia TellyChakkar
EXCLUSIVE! Pulkit Mahendra to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
