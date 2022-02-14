EXCLUSIVE! Child Actor Ritvik Choudhary joins the cast of Colors' Parineetii

MUMBAI: Parineetii is all set to go on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Now the exclusive news is that child actor Ritvik Choudhary joins the cast of Parineetii, details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the kid in Lallan, Nail Polish, and numerous ads.

A source close to the show shared an interesting insight about this friendship, 'Parineet and Neeti are going to be childhood besties, their friendship shall only grow deeper with time and with Anchal and Tanvi in their adulthood the bond shall turn inseparable. Neeti is the spark in Parineet's life and Parineet is the calm in Neeti's life, both girls complete each other and with Rajeev's entry into their lives their spark and joy shall surely go for a major toss.

